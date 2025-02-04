Home / Faith Independent / Faith AAU wrestlers do well at state tournament
Faith AAU wrestlers do well at state tournament

Wed, 04/02/2025 - 10:17am admin
There were 1,661 wrestlers competing in the State AAU wrestling  tournament  held in Rapid City on March 29-30th. Five of the eleven Faith wrestlers competing came home with a medal. 
The Faith AAU team had 44 wrestlers competing this year across many brackets of both boys and girls keeping the coaches and parents very busy.
Faith’s youth had a great season and look forward to next year.
B-6u 67
Jackson Gerbracht's place is unknown
G-8u 50
Berlyn Geffre placed 8th 
G-8u 61
Raynn Geffre's place is unknown 
G-10u 96
Baylee Dieters placed 8th 
B-10u 67
Treyden Hale's place is unknown 
B-10u 72
Steyr Geffre's place is unknown 
G-12u 66
Rozyn Haines placed 7th 
G-12u 72
Saylem Stambach's place is unknown 
G-12u 72
Savana Mackaben's place is unknown 
G-12u 90
Tailyn Hawley placed 4th
G-14u 98
Lizzy Fees's placed 5th 

