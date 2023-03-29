Faith AAU Wrestlers Compete at State Competition

The Faith AAU Wrestling team was well represented in Aberdeen at the State Tournament this past weekend. Of the six Faith wrestlers in attendance, two placed in the top eight of their respective divisions.

Tailyn Hawley placed 7th overall in the Girls B 65 division at the tournament, while Rozyn Haines placed 6th in the Girls B 58 division.

Berlyn Geffre, Chase Dieters, Ryker Haines and Taze Hawley all wrestled tough in each of their divisions.

Win or lose, each of these small but mighty wrestlers were shining examples of true sportsmanship and Longhorn Pride.

Congratulations to each of the wrestlers on their trip to the State AAU Wrestling Tournament and to Taylin and Rozyn on their placing in the top 8 in each of their divisions!