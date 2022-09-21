Donations bring emergency life preservers to Durkee Lake

One 4-H Clubs decision to close their chapter may very well save the life of a person in a dire situation.

As the Top Hand 4-H Club along with Advisor Kim Bachman decided to dissolve their club, a question of what to do with funds left in the account needed to be answered. In true 4-H fashion it was decided to use the funds to benefit the community. Specifically, safety while enjoying the outdoors and Durkee Lake.

The funds were donated by Top Hand 4-H Club to the Faith Ambulance Service and Faith Volunteer Fire Department who in turn added funds to total the amount needed to purchase two life preservers.

These life preservers are located at Durkee Lake. One at the boat dock and one at the camp site area with the swimming dock. These can be used during the summer months in case of an emergency as well as the winter months when the lake see a considerable amount of traffic as anglers enjoy ice fishing.

Each life preserver is attached to 100 foot of rope inside the case at both locations. The preserver is able to be easily thrown to someone who is in trouble while in the water.

Everyone agrees in hoping the preservers never need to be used. However, if one would need to be deployed it may very well be the key to saving a life. Especially when every moment is crucial.