Couple with family ties to Faith, keep cool during SHARK TANK pitch

With the birth of their first child Sunny, Jeremy and Jaqueline Samuelson entered parenthood prepared to whatever was needed to provide a healthy enviroment for their daughter. Trying to nurse a baby in the Arizona heat was causing frustration. As Jaqueline fed the baby, Jeremy would hold a fan to keep his beautiful family cool. This was most certainly proof of dedication and love, but not practical with life’s demands of work, bills, etc. And so an idea was born out of necessity, when Jeremy mentioned, “it would be nice if someone didn’t have to hold a fan.”

Jaqueline spent the next six months researching, filing paper work, creating a proto-type(with her grandma’s help), finding a manufacturer, creating a company and launching The Lady Alpha Nursing Cool Cover through Social Media in February 2023. The couple sold out of their on hand product very quickly.

A suggestion to apply to the tv show SHARK TANK in September of 2022 sparked a life changing adventure. The Samuelson’s surprisingly heard back from show producers in March of 2023. “We thought maybe our application was lost in the shuffle,” said Jaqueline. The phone call went well and a request of more paperwork and an audition video were promptly submitted. In June of 2023 the couple were asked to attend a taping in Hollywood planned for September. They were provided a list of 100 questions that might be asked to remember and sworn to secrecy! Why the secrecy you ask? Well, 50,000 plus entrepeneurs apply each year, 160 are chosen to fly out and tape, and only 80-90 actually air. That is less than a 5.5% chance of receiving an offer and making a deal with a SHARK!

As 6 - 7 million weekly viewers plus a “few” family, friends and Faith”ful” supporters watched Jeremy and Jaqueline meet with the SHARKS, a collective sigh of relief and cheers filled the air as the Samuelson’s presented one of the shortest pitches and received the quickest full offer in the history of the show. The offer was made by Jaqueline’s favorite SHARK, Barbara Corcoran. “Barbara making the offer, made the experience even more special,” shared Jaqueline. Jeremy’s SHARK pick was Mark Cuban. Jeremy(an avid basketball fan) joked, “there might have been some free Dallas Mavericks tickets thrown in.” “The experience was fun, nerve wracking and we definitely felt some pressure.” said Jeremy.

“We really have our parents to thank for our success with this. They really set us up to be in this position. Our parents taught us about the importance of family in addition to working hard and not settling,” shared the Samuelson’s. Jeremy shared how living and working in agriculture is tough and teaches you grit. Jaqueline recalls her mom working three jobs while raising kids on her own. “I learned where determination and not settling will get you,” said Jaqueline.

So where does Lady Alpha go from here? Jeremy and Jaqueline are committed to building a platform to help people. “We would like to make The Lady Alpha as available and easily accessible as possible. We would like to see it worldwide, especially in areas with warmer temps. That will require finding distributers in strategic areas of the world,” said Jaqueline.