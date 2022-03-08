Community prepares for 112th annual Faith Stock Show & Rodeo

It's almost here, the 112th Annual Faith Stock Show & Rodeo(FSSR)! Next Tuesday, August 9, 2022, will kick off a fun-filled and busy week of celebrating. There have been many different events over the years to enjoy at FSSR. Some have endured the 110 plus years while some have become treasured memories of the past and a few have become local legends. Whether you have attended FSSR once or too many times to count, one thing holds true. If you are looking for entertainment and fun the FSSR does not disappoint.

Ensure the success of FSSR each year takes a dedicated group of individuals who are committed to the Faith area and continuing the tradition of celebrating life out here on the prairie. This 112th year is no different in that respect as the FSSR Committee, local community members, City crew and youth groups such as FFA, Faith Rodeo Club, & 4-H clubs joined together this last Monday at the Fairgrounds.

Work began to clean up, take care of yearly maintenance and improve the area in anticipation of large crowds the week of Stock Show. Everything from painting to mowing took place as many hands completed the long list of tasks needing attention, including a new edition.

A new bar has been installed under the grandstands. With the final sanding of the wood bar complete, the public was invited to bring their branding irons to the fairgrounds Monday night to brand the bar. This update at the fairgrounds will not only proudly show area producers brands for years to come, it will surely be the place of many conversations and memories shared about the Faith area. And who knows? It may even be the place new events for the annual FSSR will be created and planned for!