Come to the Faith Museum and see the new and old exhibits. A parachute from World War II, the handmade tools that Eldon Jensen's dad brought with him from Denmark, and the Native American statue donated by Donna Henschel are currently on display. In addition to the many items availabile to view at the museum you also have the opportunity to read and study much of the Faith area history.

Remember the ice house while you are visiting as well. This is always an interesting experience.

The Museum is now open on Saturday. See you there!