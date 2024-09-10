Coal Springs Threshing Bee 2024 wrap up

The 26th annual Coal Springs Threshing Bee has come and gone, and what a weekend it was! In contrast to the last few shows where the weather was cool and damp, this year's show was warm tending towards hot. No, Sunday WAS HOT! This was the second year we have started the show friday morning. Many of our vendors came on friday and stayed through Sunday, spending the whole weekend with us. Thanks to all our vendors for being a part of our show.

We were able to run our threshing machine all three days. We threshed all the bundles that we made. If the weather wouldn't have been so hot on Sunday, we would have finished binding the last couple acres of wheat still standing. Friday is a lower key day as the activities ramp up for the weekend. The club provided a free appreciation supper again this year to say thanks to the community for all the support they have given. The club is totally funded by donations and is, by the way, a non profit 501-C3 organization. After supper Jack Bickel from Firesteel gave a talk on the history of Firesteel Coal Mining. It was very interesting. If you go east on highway 20, you'll see the last dragline bucket used at the mine and a historical marker highlighting the coal mine. It's worth the time to stop and read.

The featured tractor manufacturer this year was Allis Chalmers. I wasn't sure how many there were in the country, but a lot showed up. It was great to see such a variety of tractors again this year.

Those arriving early on saturday morning were treated to a little air show as Les Lensegrav and Lynn Martin flew over the grounds in their powered parachutes. Arlen Hatle was also in the air with his powered wing. A little later in the morning Pat Bootz from Lemmon landed his antique airplane on the field just south of the showgroungs. The day was full of activities for young and old. Kids really enjoyed the corn pit again this year. We had three different teams of horses at the show at different times. They took turns pulling our people wagon and also a bundle wagon. Thanks to John and Tina Hill, Scott and Shannon Dirk and Jim and Julie Engelhart for being a part of the weekend. We look forward to getting them more involved in the future. Saturday's parade was the biggest we've had. There were over 60 entries ranging from tractors to classic cars to 3 wheel atvs to unicycles to horses.

The tractor pull was one of the main events of the afternoon. They had over 80 hookups. Thanks to all the pullers who haul their tractors in for the show. In the evening we had our auction and once again the community was generous in their support of the club. Thanks to James Brixey for auctioneering again this year. You do a great job. The evening wrapped up with music by David Paul from Mud Butte.

Sunday morning started off nice and cool. A large crowd attended the church service where Tracy Buer led in some singing and Pastor Cllay Conry from the Prairie Home Church of Maurine shared the message. Following church, things were pretty informal. It just kept getting hotter and windier. A few people ventured out into the sun, but many were content to stay inside and visit with friends and neighbors. There were 18 beautiful quilts on display in the addition. Which by the way was a little cooler.

We look forward to seeing you next year! If you are interested in joining the club or learning more about it please contact Wade Hofer at 605 788 2854 or Brian Flatmoe at 605 788 2881.