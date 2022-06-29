City of Faith swimming pool huge success after two year closure

Finally! The very long awaited opening of the Faith City Pool has come.

After closing for the season in 2019, the pool sat dormant for 2 years. Just as community members wondered if having a pool in Faith was a thing of the past, interest was renewed and the pool has opened for the 2022 summer season.

The photos above are a very small representation of the work needed to revive the open air pool after sitting dormant for 2 full seasons. City Foreman Jon Collins and crew worked for several days cleaning and prepping the pool for use. This included cleaning debris and stagnant water from both the large and small pools, a through cleaning of the surfaces, replacing parts, painting and sealing both of the pools, along with many other steps in the process. The final step of filling the pools went smoothly much to the delight of area kids who have waited quite patiently for summer days playing in the water.

Opening day at the pool saw a crowd of 30 plus. The diving board, slide and kiddy pool were and continue to be very popular. In fact the YMCA in Dupree has brought a bus over with area children to enjoy the pool boosting numbers of attendance to 60 plus with plans to continue throughout the summer.

This attraction not only fills the afternoon with fun for the kids, but benefits the local businesses through sales of goods, and the City and County through sales tax revenue. Independent studies have shown Comminutes with family oriented entertainment options not only boost revenue for businesses and sales tax collection to the City and County, they suggest residents overall satisfaction with their community is elevated and offsets the urge to spend their money in larger cities while searching for entertainment outside of the home.

A forecast of sunny skies and warm temperatures are sure to keep the staff at the pool busy this summer and all those who enjoy this attraction looking forward to next summer!