City continues work to improve and preserve sewer system

A crew from Crow River Construction based out of New London, Minnesota, have been working in Faith for the past few day and will be here a few more weeks to complete several point repairs in various locations in Faith.

These repairs are replacing sections of collapsed sections of pipe within the City’s sewage/drainage system. Once these repairs are completed the pipe lining crews will be able to finish lining the pipe system through out the city. While the crews work you may have disruptions in water use.

Crow River Construction will also be replacing 14 manholes that have collapsed or are in a state of disrepair.

Remember, once these projects are completed this will improve the system and hopefully minimize future interruptions due to pipe issues.