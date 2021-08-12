Christmas lights shine bright this holiday season

As Burl Ives and many others have sung over the years, “It’s the best time of the year. I don’t know if there’ll be snow, but have a cup of cheer.”

The City of Faith and a host of residents have strung lights, decorations, and (I’m sure) a few extension cords to create a fun and festive drive around town after sunset.

If you haven’t taken the opportunity yet, this week is the perfect time to load up the family and do just that! Christmas music on the radio and a mug of hot chocolate will add to this memory making time together.

Enjoy the lights and season!