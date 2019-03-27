Home / Faith Independent / Bryan Carmichael 2019 Region 4 Coach of the Year
Alison GruebAlison Grueb

Bryan Carmichael 2019 Region 4 Coach of the Year

Wed, 03/27/2019 - 2:29pm admin

The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association have released their list of the High School Basketball Coaches of the year for 2019. A head coach and assistant coach are named for each region in the state.
    Please join us in congratulating High School Girls Basketball Region 4 Head Coach of the Year, Bryan Carmichael!
    Coach Carmichael has been head coach for the FHS girls basketball team since the fall of 1995, prior to taking on this responsibility he served as assistant coach.
    In his time as head coach, Bryan has led his teams to the State Finals on several occasions, garnered over 300 career wins as a coach, and(maybe most important of all) brought his teams through losses with dignity and respect, looking forward and guiding his team to learn from the experience while equipping them for success on and off the court.

