Berglund wins Calf Roping event at 2024 SDTEC

Tace Berglund competed at the South Dakota Timed Event Championship held in Huron SD during the South Dakota State Fair Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, 2024.

The South Dakota Timed Event Championship is a 2-day Timed Event Rodeo where contestants choose three events to compete in: Breakaway, Calf Roping, Goat Tying, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing and/or Team Roping. All of the events are gender neutral and for contestants ages 14-19.

Tace had a great rodeo weekend competing in the Calf Roping, Breakaway Roping and Team Roping events.

Team Roping didn’t go as planned with a leg up the first day and a miss the second day.

In the Breakaway event the first day Tace placed second with a time of 12.8 including a break out. The second day was a time of 3.0 and ended the weekend 6th in the average.

Tace placed second in the Calf Roping performances both days. The first day was a time of 12.7 and day two ended with a time of 11.7 being recorded. Tace won the average in the Calf Roping event bringing home a saddle and bragging rights.

Tace is a junior at Faith High School and has been rodeoing since the age of eight. He is also a member of the Faith Rodeo Club.