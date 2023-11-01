Become an EMT from the comfort of your home

Our Spring 2023 and Fall 2023 EMT Course(s) are FREE for qualified students. Eligibility requirements apply. There is a limited number of sponsored seats for the 2023 EMT course(s).

Online LIVE (Live Interactive Video Education) classes will be held Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-10pm CST via interactive video conferencing. A computer with high speed internet connection, audio and webcam capabilities required.

Students will be required to attend Saturday skills lab sessions in Sioux Falls to gain hands-on skills and to fulfill course objectives. Based on student participation, regionalized skills lab opportunities are a possibility but not a guarantee.

In-person skills lab sessions will be held from 8am-4pm on assigned dates. A noon meal is provided at no cost to the students during the Saturday skills labs.

Weekend Saturday Class Dates: 2/18, 3/18, 4/15, 5/13 (Fall 2023 lab dates TBD)

Upon successful completion of the EMT Course, participants will be: certified in Basic Life Support CPR and be prepared to complete the National Registry Cognitive Exam to earn their EMT registration/certification.

There is a course registration fee(Grant funding allows qualified individuals to attend the EMT class for FREE).

Registration includes: the required textbook, access to video conferencing software, onsite CPR certification, State/National Psychomotor Skills testing. Qualified grant students will have access to a paid NREMT cognitive exam.

Funding for this initiative was made possible by grant no. H79TI084695 from SAMHSA. The views expressed in written conference materials or publications and by speakers and moderators do not necessarily reflect the official policies of the Department of Health and Human Services; nor does mention of trade names, commercial practices, organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. Government.

If you are interested in attending the course and would like more information, contact: Travis Spier 605-328-6389, Kris Escott 605-431-2736, Email: EMSservices@sanfordhealth.org , website: www.sanfordemseducation .org, or scan the QR code below. The last day to register is 01/15/2023.

There is a desperate need for more EMTs across the United States and in the State of South Dakota. Completing an EMT course will provide opportunities to individuals seeking to support their community and assure rural communities have access to emergency services and medical care when needed.