Arbor Day: Learning the importance of trees

On April, 19, 2018, Josh Larson, Community Forester from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture Resource Conservation and Forestry Division along with Amy Schuelke, Tri-County Conservation District Secretary, visited the Faith school 4th and 5th grade classes. Josh gave a presentation on the importance of trees and why we celebrate Arbor Day annually. The students were able to see different types of wood and played a game called Tree Factory. Arbor Day came to be through Julius Sterling Morton’s love of trees.. The first Arbor Day was recognized on April, 10, 1872, in Nebraska City, Nebraska. Today Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April.

Photo courtesy Amy Schuelke