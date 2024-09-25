Home / Faith Independent / Annual Joe Prouty Memorial Car Show
Photo courtesy Chizum JohnsonPhoto courtesy Diane Fees

Annual Joe Prouty Memorial Car Show

Wed, 09/25/2024 - 10:02am admin
The annual Joe Prouty Memorial Car Show was held at Howes Store/Corner this last weekend. It was another successful year with 65 vehicles and 150+ people to take in the event. With inflatable and games for the kids, 2 free will meals and car games for drivers it was a fun filled day.
Winners at this years event are listed below:
60’s or older - Cliff Matt
Hot Rod - Sheryll Oberlander
Classic - Scott Simons
Pickup - Sanden Simons
80’s & Newer - Lynn Simons
Peoples Choice - Sheryll Oberlander
Prouty Family Choice - Diane Fees
Make sure to mark your calendars for next year’s event. You don’t want to miss it!  

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here