Annual Easter Egg Hunt delivers extra excitement this year with prizes and a bike giveaway

Another successful Easter Egg Hunt is in the books for the Faith area. The event was held at the City park this year. The weather cooperated beautifully. A much different scene than last year when the event had to be held in the Community Center parking lot due to a thick blanket of snow at the park.

In addition to the usual fun of egg collecting and prizes were a couple of fun surprises this year. The first of those being an adult drawing. What a fun way to recognize those who bring the kiddos each year! Maddison Simons won a basket full of goodies, while Brock Williams and Jesse Laurenz each won a custom made cap. The second surprise came on wheels. Tammy and Jessica Sletten donated 3 bikes in memory of Georgia Feist. The winners of the bikes were Kingsley Kreul in the 8-12 age group, Alison Rose Helms in the 4-7 age group, and Aubrey Malsam in the 0-3 age group. A picture on page 9 shows Jessica presenting the bikes in honor of her grandma Georgia.

More photos on page 9