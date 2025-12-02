400 wins and counting for Coach Carmichael and FHS Lady Longhorns

FHS Lady Longhorn Head Coach Bryan Carmichael was completely surprised after the varsity girls basketball game in Faith last Saturday. Former and current Lady Longhorns along with current and former staff, family, friends and fans all shared in surprising and honoring Coach Carmichael on 400 career wins as Head Coach. Carmichael started his coaching career in the fall of 1992 as the assistant coach for the Faith boys and girls teams. In 1995 when the boys and girls seasons were changed to coincide Carmichael took on the challenge of Head Coach for the Lady Longhorns. In the span of this 30 year adventure of coaching, Carmichael has 400 wins and counting (with 4 regular season games left plus post-season), has been named Region Coach twice (2011/2012 & 2017/2018), and coached 5 teams to the State Tournament so far. To finish up the stats he has coached around 650 games to date as Head Coach and around 150 athletes.

When asked about this last 30 years of coaching, how it has all unfolded and to “give us the game plan” Coach Carmichael had this to share, “When I first started coaching, I had a few goals in mind:

• I wanted our teams to be competitive each year.

• I wanted us to play a type of basketball that was fun to watch.

• I wanted the teams to conduct themselves so the whole community would be proud fo them.

• I dreamt that we could even be good enough to play in a State Tournament.

I hope that through the years all of those goals were met.

To all of the people that have been involved in the Lady Longhorn basketball program over the last 30 years (there are way too many to mention by name), all of the players who were on the court and won the games, the managers who made the jobs of the coaches so much easier, the elementary, junior high and high school coaches (that did most of the teaching), the parents that entrusted us with their children and supported us in many ways, the community that has cheered us on at home and on the road, and my family with their unwavering support; please know I very much and deeply appreciate all of you for everything! This really has been an amazing 30 years.”

Coach Bryan Carmichael, your athletes & coaching staff (past & present), fans, family, friends and community are so very proud of you and your dedication the FHS Lady Longhorn basketball program through the years. Congratulations to you! You have accomplished your goals 400 times and counting!