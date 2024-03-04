Home / Faith Independent / 3 Class Shootout All Star Games
3 Class Shootout All Star Games

Wed, 04/03/2024 - 10:55am admin
Jackson Schauer traveled to Salem, SD, to participate in the 3 Class Shootout All Star Game last Saturday. Schauer was recognized as one of the top 10 Boys Class B players in the state, securing his place on the team. 
Schauer represented Faith, the Longhorns and West River well as he scored 32 points in the game and received the MVP award. 
Class B boys
Marshall, Nic 10 pts, 3 rebs, 6 assts, 2 blks, 4 stls
Tvedt, Lane  9 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assts, 1 stl
Mitchell, Daniel 9 pts, 1 asst, 2 blks
Schauer, Jackson 32 pts (8-3 pt), 6 rebs, 2 assts 
Jensen, George 8 pts, 6 rebs
Ortman, Tage 11 pts, 2 rebs 
Uhlir, Jordan 2 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts 
Lieber, Aiden 10 pts, 5 rebs, 3 assts, 1 stl
Cotton, Layne 10 pts, 3 rebs
Koepsell, Kolt 16 pts, 10 rebs, 4 blks
Class A boys
Engelbretson, Max 9 pts, 2 rebs
Stevenson, Tyson 16 pts, 5 rebs, 1 asst,  1 stl
Slaba, Jayce 2 pts, 4 rebs,  2 assts, 1 stl 
Anderson, Matt  13 pts, 3 rebs, 
Kuhl, Jake 7 pts, 7 rebs, 1 asst, 2 blk, 1 stl
Ihnen, Porter 7 rebs,  13 pts, 2 assts, 2 stls
Erickson, Jack 10 pts, 6 rebs, 1 asst, 1 blk, 1 stl
Tietz, Lane 22 pts, 9 rebs, 2 assts, 1 blk, 1 stl 
Wingert, Jaxon 21 pts, 7 rebs, 2 stls
Quarter scores
Class B  28-66-96-118
Class A  28-54-83-112
MVP-Jackson Schauer
Score tied 5 times, lead changed 10 times.
The Class B boys led by 28 points in the 3rd quarter.

