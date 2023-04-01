2022, a look back at what kept us busy through the year

January

The Faith City Council approved a rate increase for water and the logo for new water tower at their January 4, 2022 meeting. D’Anne Thompson was hired as a bartender. The logo Faith, SD was approved for the new water tower.

The Faith School staff held a week-long Jeans Day campaign to raise money for the Faith Ambulance and Fire Dept. The FHS Student Council joined in to contribute as well.

The Lady Longhorns brought home the 2nd place trophy from the West River Tournament held January 11-13. TyAnn Mortenson, Cassidy Schuelke and Kambelle Schauer were named to the All Tournament Team.

We had a few nice days the middle of the month, with temperatures ranging from the 30s and 40s, and almost 50 one day.

Several Faith High School Rodeo Club members were chosen to compete in the 20X Rodeo at the BHSS in Rapid City on January 30th. Shada Selby, Trey Fuller, Jess Harper (alternate), Tayson Jones, Lanny Brooks, Jaysee Jones, Seated: Skylar Vig, Cassidy Schuelke, Katie Sheridan(alternate) and Brigg Price (alternate) were all chosen.

The Longhorns came home with the 2nd place trophy from the West River Tournament. Jackson Schauer, Corbin Mackaben and Caden Selby were named to the All Tourney Team.

The Lady Longhorns captured the Little Moreau Conference Tournament title with wins over Tiospaye Topa, Timber Lake and Dupree. Cassidy Schuelke, Shada Selby and TyAnn Mortenson were named to the All Tournament Team.

The Faith City Council tabled a decision on a medical cannabis establishment license for Jim Butler following the public hearing at their January 18th meeting. No one spoke against the license. Council approved advertising for the one malt beverage license that is available. A public hearing will be held at their January 15th meeting.

The unusually warmer winter temperatures continue for almost being the end of the month, although there were a couple frigid days with temperatures below zero at night and not much better during the day, and of course the usual wind to go with it.

The Lady Longhorns advanced to the SoDak 16 after defeating Harding County in the championship game of the Region 8B tournament.

The city and school board elections have been set for April 12th. There are three At-Large seats on the city council for 2 year terms, and two seats on the school board for three year terms.

Deaths: Wanda Anders, Ken Flatmoe, Ernest Tebay, Phyllis Percy, Connie Sever, June Overland, Gerold Schuelke, Thomas Seaman, Carol Donnenwirth, Linda Smith

February

It took 53 weeks and numerous volunteer hours before the jackpot for Chase the Ace was finally claimed. It was down to two cards when Kristel Hammerquist’s name was drawn and she picked the lucky Ace of Spades, winning around $180,000.

Faith City Council members were told at the February 3rd meeting that bids on the new water tower project will be let by the end of March, with work to begin later this spring and should be completed in 2023. A cannabis establishment license for Jim Butler was issued.

Several young Faith AAU wrestlers brought home medals from the various tournaments around the area.

The Longhorns were defeated by Timber Lake and brought home the runner-up trophy in the Little Moreau Conference Tournament. Jackson Schauer and Jess Harper were named to the All Tournament Team.

The Faith Arts Council’s first annual talent show was a big success. Adele Enright and Patty Kjelleson, Timber Lake, won the adult division, and Rio Wondercheck won the youth division.

The Faith School had three students place in the Elks Americanism Essay Contest. Helen Marsh, 8th grade, placed 2nd; Tel Kennedy, 7th grade, placed 2nd, and Kaydence Kennedy, 5th grade, placed 3rd.

Several community members were in attendance at the February 15th city council meeting to discuss their concerns regarding a malt beverage license for Nathan Stern’s restaurant due to the location. A plaque dedicated to Carv Thompson was approved to be displayed in the community center. A memorial bench in memory of Jim Crockford was also approved for the city park.

Deaths: Donald Wilken, Leona Dittman, Bill McDaniel

March

The Faith City Council denied the malt beverage license for Nathan Stern’s new restaurant at their March 1st meeting following local’s concern with it’s location near the school and church. The Faith Ambulance will be accepting the Enning Ambulance as a substation, with details to be worked out.

Lady Longhorns made a return trip to the State B Tournament defeating Sully Buttes in the SoDak 16 on March 3rd.

Continuing dryness in the Central and Western states and the Midwest is impacting nearly $180 billion of U.S. ag production.

Governor Kristi Noem promised to defend South Dakota veterans against President Biden and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) from their plan to close the Hot Springs and Ft. Meade VA Medical Centers in South Dakota.

The Faith Lady Longhorns brought home the 4th place trophy from the State B Tournament held in Watertown March 10-12. Kaycee Groves was named to the All State Tournament Team.

Faith held its first AAU wrestling tournament with 62 boys and girls competing.

We had about a half inch of heavy, wet snow on March 14th. The warm temperatures had it gone by noon.

Five little Faith AAU wrestlers qualified for the State Tournament. Those qualifying were: Tailyn Hawley, Ridley Lemmel, Rozyn Haines, Quirt Wondercheck, and Treyden Hale.

At the March 21st Faith City Council members approved the request by Kris Escott to move forward with the Memorandum of Understanding with the En- ning Ambulance. Fireworks in the amount of $3,000 were approved for the 4th of July, providing the fire department will do them. They will also be advertising for swimming pool and information center help.

Tailyn Hawley brought home the 2nd place medal in her weight division from the State AAU Wrestling Tournament. Treyden Hale brought home the 6th place medal in his division.

Deaths: Bonnie Seim Hayes, Randy Keffeler, Lyle Beebe, Karol Hoffman

April

Winter returned the end of last month for a couple days. It started with rain and turned to snow later. School had a two hour late start on March 30th.

The main topic of discussion at the April 5th city council meeting was the airport. Council approved applying for the grant for $415,800 mainly for new pavement surface. Members approved wages for the swimming pool, although there is very little interest in the available jobs.

The FHS Prom “Out of the Galaxy” was held on April 2nd. Victor Ilesanmi and Madison Brooks were chosen King and Queen.

Track season opened for the Longhorns on April 8th at Timber Lake.

There are five vying for three At-Large seats on the Faith City Council election set for April 12th that has incumbents Dianne Hellekson, Rachel Shall, and Nathan Stern being contested by Sandy Rasmussen and Amy Bochman. There were no new petitions turned in for school board.

Kaycee Groves was selected to play on the SD All-Star basketball double header on April 15th.

Weatherwise, it wasn’t a very nice Easter weekend in some places, with rain and snow. We had winds in the 30 to 45 mph range with gusts much higher than that. Faith School had a two hour late start on Tuesday, and there was no school Wednesday or Thursday. There was no mail and some of the businesses closed early Wednesday.

The water tower project was the main topic for city council members at the April 19th meeting. Lysann Zeller of BH Council of Governments and Dana Forman with KLJ Engineering, via Zoom, discussed the project and additional funding that will be needed for the project. Dianne Hellekson, Rachel Shalla and Nathan Stern retained their seats on the council following the April 12th election.

We were hit with another spring storm over the weekend of the 23rd. It started out as rain Friday, turned to a rain/snow mix and we ended up with about 3”-4” of heavy, wet snow, amounting to about 1 1/4” of moisture by Saturday.

Deaths: Denver Rost, Reva Cooper, Albert DeKnikker, Wenzel Kovarik, Robert Rieger

May

The plat and building permit for the new Dollar General store was approved at the May 3rd city council meeting. Jeff Brown was elected president and Brad Lemmel was elected vice president.

Freshman Impact ‘Caught in the Moment’ was held in Faith on May 2nd with several schools from the surrounding area in attendance.

The H&M Youth Rodeo Series received a $25,000 Hometown Pride grant through the CBH Co-op and Cenex. The grant will be used to update the H&M Arena including new fencing and terrain, a sound system, bleachers and picnic pavillion.

The Faith High School Rodeo Club won the team trophy at our local rodeo on Mother’s Day. Jaysee Jones received All-Around Cowgirl.

Twelve seniors received their high school diplomas at graduation on Saturday, May 14th.

The Minneapolis Brewing Company Warehouse, aka Ice House, received a $20,000 grant through the SD Historical Society’s Deadwood Fund program to assist in replacing wood siding and shingles for the roof.

Faith received about 1.75” of rain May 12th with a little hail thrown in.

The Faith Ladies Medical Organization purchased 8 Advanced External Defibrillator units. These units were placed the Prairie Home Church, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Faith Christian Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints, Countryside Estates, First National Bank, Keffeler Kreations and Prairie Vista Inn.

The Faith Community Health Clinic received a $500 donation from the Faith Area Community Foundation to help them purchase 10 nebulizers to give to uninsured patients or those unable to puchase their own.

The Longhorns received the runner-up trophy at the Region 8B Track Meet held in Lemmon on the 19th. Twelve members of our track team qualified for the State Meet held in Sioux Falls May 27-28th.

Rusty Foster was named as a South Dakota High School Rodeo Assn. Legendary Honoree for his work with the youth in rodeo.

Deaths: Bill McDaniel, Richard Jordan

June

The FHS Rodeo Club won the team trophy at the Regional Rodeo held in Buffalo the first weekend of the month.

The Faith City Council approved additional funding of $1,391,000 for the new water tower project at their June 7th meeting. Bids for residing the ice house will be advertised.

We received around 1.25” of rain the first week of the month.

Kaycee Groves, 2022 FHS valedictorian, was among the best and brightest recognized for academic achievements throughout high school. Kaycee received her Certificate of Recognition from Gov. Noem and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden in Pierre.

EMTs Robert and Lila Fisher and Jana Johnson were presented with a pin for over ten years of service on the Faith Ambulance.

Drew Harper tied for the 8th place medal in pole vault at the state track meet.

June 9th was the 50th anniversary of the Rapid City flood. This was the worst disaster in the history of South Dakota.

Mayor Glen Haines lost the race for a seat on the Meade County Commission, losing to Gary Deering in the General Election. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin lost his position to Pat West. Kristi Noem will be running against Democrat Jamie Smith for governor in November.

Twenty-one members of the FHS Rodeo Club qualified for the State High School Rodeo in Ft. Pierre June 14-18th.

Faith School Principal Kasey Hale was named Region 5 High School Principal of the Year.

Several community members were present to ask questions about the new water tower project at the June 21st city council meeting. Zeller from BH Council for Local Govt. shared information about the project. The project started out at a cost of around $1.9 million and is now projected around $3 million.

Jaysee Jones placed 3rd in goat tying, Trey Fuller placed 2nd in boys cutting and Traylin Martin took 1st in saddle bronc at the state high school rodeo to advance to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette next month.

Deaths: Seth Rhoden, Norah Arnold, Donald Farlee, Lyle Marshall, Douglas Krause, Gordon McGinnis