114th Annual Faith Stock Show & Rodeo Highlights

The 114th Annual Faith Stock Show & Rodeo (FSSR) is in the books. In this and next week’s edition you will see highlights of this yearly celebration of life out here on the prairie, and as many will attest, it is “the best party on the prairie” each August.

This year’s was chalked full of fun and entertainment. As events have become more popular and grown, new attractions have been added in. The carnival made its way back to Faith this year with

even more rides and carnival style snacks to enjoy, filling Main Street with lights, sounds, fun memories made.

The museum hosted a dinosaur dig and ice cream treats for the kids, a very popular event again this year.

Of course the Pie Social at the Senior Citizens Center remains a staple favorite here in Faith country boasting a great turn out.

Bingo in the Mall this year was a hit with hopes of continuing going forward.

The fairgrounds were abuzz the entirity of the celebration with lots of action for all ages to participate in and enjoy!

We hope you enjoy the highlights and have marked your calendars with plans to attend the celebration next year when we will celebrate 115 years!