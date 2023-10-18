1,000 kills, 1,000 digs and 1,500 assists - Three Lady Longhorns recognized for their accomplishments

TyAnn Mortenson is a 5’10” middle hitter for the Faith Longhorn varsity volleyball team and a junior in high school this season. She is the daughter of Lee and Alysha Mortenson.

TyAnn has successfully completed 1,000 kills during her varsity volleyball career. She started playing volleyball in 6th grade on the jr. high team and transitioned to the high school varsity team her 8th grade year.

TyAnn shared, “ I really appreciate my team, coaches and family helping me accomplish this goal. I wouldn’t have made it to this level without them.”

Kambelle Schauer is a 5’6” Libero for the Faith Longhorn varsity volleyball team and a junior this season. She is the daughter of Doug and Amie Schauer.

Kambelle has successfully completed 1,000 digs in her FHS varsity volleyball career. She started playing volleyball on the jr. high team in 6th grade and moved to varsity in her 8th grade season.

Kambelle has played many positions during her career but says she has enjoyed Libero the most. She also shares, “Region games are my favorite, because the crowd cheers really loud.”

Skylar Vig is a 5’4” setter for the Faith Longhorn varsity volleyball team and a senior in high school this season. She is the daughter of Justin and Mellisa Vig.

Skylar has completed an impressive 1,500 assists throughout her varsity volleyball career. She started playing volleyball her 6th grade year and transitioned to varsity her freshman year of high school.

“I am happy to have reached this goal my final season of FHS volleyball. I have really enjoyed playing the setter position. It is fun setting my teammates up for success to score,” shared Skylar.

Skylar will graduate this next May and is considering SDSM&T to pursue a degree in Chemical Engineering.

The Longhorns have had a great 2023 season and as of Monday 10/16/2023 have a 28 win and only 2 loss record and the season is not over yet. The Longhorns have a few regular season games left and the first round of Region playoffs will be October 30th with the high seed hosting.

Make sure to get out and cheer for the Lady Longhorns as they work their way towards State.