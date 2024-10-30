Faith Arts Council brings theatre experience to Faith area youth

The Faith Arts Council sponsored the Dakota Players Group which is an outreach of the Black Hills Playhouse this last week in Faith. This production was the first to be held at the school with student involvement in quite a few years.

The Dakota Players were in Faith for 1 full week to audition, cast, and get the performers ready for two live shows that were held Friday afternoon and Saturday evening. Each of the shows were approximately 40 minutes in length.

The play that was performed for the Faith area was called “On the Road to Bremen Town,” by Sanda Kern Mollman. As you can see from the pictures there were many colorful characters in the production. There were also students who were recruited to help with the stage, lighting and sound. There are a lot of moving parts to successfully execute a Continued on page 7

stage production.

In addition to the play performances, The Dakota Players held workshops during the week for students at different grade levels to introduce them to the many facets of theatre.

The Faith Arts Council is dedicated to bringing the arts and art education opportunities to the community and surrounding areas of Faith, SD. The Council hosts an Art in the Park, Talent Contest and Trunk or Treat each year. The events have been well received and grow each year. Hopefully this will be an added yearly event to look forward to as well. The smiles in the pictures sure indicate a lot of fun was had by all who participated.

As an added bonus to a great week of trying something new, four students were awarded Golden Ticket Scholarships from The Dakota Players. The scholarship is for a summer theatre camp. These scholarships were awarded to recognize talent, dedication and a caring attitude.