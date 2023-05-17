Home / Bison Courier / Zapico earns 1st place in Geometry at SD School of Mines Math competition

Zapico earns 1st place in Geometry at SD School of Mines Math competition

Wed, 05/17/2023 - 8:51am admin
Students went to the South Dakota School of Mines for a math meet on Monday, May 8th, students did excellent. The students competed in the Class B competition which is schools with less than 30 HS enrollment. 
Algebra 1 Marcella Wells received 7th; Cheyenne Hendrickson received 12th;  Kamden Holmes received 14th; Logan Reiff received 14th.
Geometry Marta Zapico received 1st; Bailey Preston received 9th place.
Advanced Math Arthur Vianna received 7th. See page 3 for the group picture of students who attended.

