Yvonne Hollenbeck Cowgirl Poet, Quilter & Entertainer

Poet, Quilter, & Entertainer

Yvonne Hollenbeck performs her original poetry throughout the United States, captivating audiences in her wake. She is one of the most published cowgirl poets in the West and is not only a popular banquet and civic entertainer, but also co-writes songs with many western entertainers. Yvonne also pens a weekly column in the “Farmer-Rancher Exchange” and writes articles about life in rural America in various publications throughout the West.

Historian

A three-generations-old family ranch is home to Yvonne and her husband, Glen. Together they raise angus beef cattle and quarter horses. More specifically, they live 30 miles from Winner, South Dakota, and 50 miles from Valentine, Nebraska, the closest towns with a post office, fire department and grocery store.

South Dakota Ranch Wife

Yvonne's poetry reflects everyday experiences that arise while sharing the range with Glen and their neighbors. However, a fleeting moment or simple event may also stir her pen to action. Mostly humorous in nature, her poems take a turn toward the serious side, especially the stories of her mother's and grandmothers' lives. From homesteading to the present, Yvonne often writes about women on the ranches of the Great Plains.

"Patchwork of the Prairie" and "The Fabulous

Feedsack Era"

In addition to her presentations of cowboy poetry, Yvonne's programs entitled "Patchwork of the Prairie" and "The Fabulous Feedsack Era" are two of the finest presentations in the heartland. In "Patchwork of the Prairie", Yvonne shows her collections of family quilts, spanning 140 years, including her own prize-winning creations.

"The Fabulous Feedsack Era" is a historical presentation regarding feedsacks, the fabric of choice especially during the Great Depression, in which Yvonne displays actual vintage feedsacks, items made from them as well as quilts made from feedsack scraps. Poetry about quilts and quilters is presented throughout both trunk shows, which is enjoyed by men and women alike!

And throughout the presentations, you will see power-point photos of the quilt makers, their homes, and items of interest to both programs. Both programs are included on the rosters of Humanities programs for both the States of Nebraska and South Dakota.

Hollenbeck will be performing at the Perkins County Fairbuilding February 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.