Welcome Our New Neighbors: Reintroducing Bison to Bison

June 1st, 2-5 p.m., 310 W. Main St

To herald the arrival of a small herd of bison to Sion Hanson’s ranch, The Kithship Collective, a community organization is hosting an afternoon of art, music, and good neighboring. Featuring folk artists Chucky Suchy, Jami Lynn, Eliza Blue (music), Noelle Benson (quilting), Lyle Miller (art), and Saddi Holiday-Miller (dance), and Christian Begeman (photography) this event aims to celebrate the connections between humans, animals, and plants that create vibrant, thriving communities.

The Kithsip Collective is devoted to creating events and opportunities for entertainment and engagement as well as platforms for dialogue, education, and empowerment within our community. They are a 100% volunteer organization, and through donor contributions offer all these events for free. All are welcome.

Chuck Suchy is a folk musician, songwriter, and working farmer from Mandan, North Dakota. Among his albums are Much to Share and Dancing Dakota on Flying Fish Records, Dakota Breezes, Same Road Home, Different Line of Time, Evening in Paris, and Unraveling Heart. Chuck has appeared on stages across the country and internationally, including the Winnipeg Folk Festival and Prairie Home Companion.

Christian Begeman was born in Watertown, South Dakota. At an early age his family moved just north of the Moreau River between Dupree and Isabel SD. After graduating from Isabel High School, he attended the University of Sioux Falls. That is where an introduction to photography class started him down the road to his current passion for making photographs. Today, he works on the Marketing team with Midco in Sioux Falls. In his free time you will find him driving the back roads of South Dakota looking for new scenes to shoot. Christian is also a regular contributor to southdakotamagazine.com where he writes a photography column.

Jami Lynn has been holding audiences spellbound in the South Dakota and national scene for half of her life. Jami’s awareness of her deep connection to the landscape and culture of the Upper Midwest are evident in her songwriting and storytelling, and her melodies, lyrics and soaring vocals tell a story as vibrant and nuanced as the plains themselves. In addition to touring, she is also an urban farmer, a mother, and a regenerative agriculture enthusiast.

Lyle Miller is a retired teacher and a veteran of the US Army, a Sundancer and traditional dancer. He was Director of Tribal Historic Preservation for the Yankton Sioux Tribe and later Repatriation Specialist for the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe. Lyle currently practices his artwork professionally and is at home in Mitchell, SD.

Noelle Benson pieces prairie colors into the Star Quilts she makes. Continuing this tradition helps her feel connected to her family heritage. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, she has also taught star quilt making classes, passing on her knowledge to another generation. The mother of two and grandmother of eight ranches with her family near Lemmon, South Dakota, and makes a limited number of custom star quilts for special orders.

Saddi Holiday-Miller carries her Grandmother’s Lakota name: “Akicita Winyan” (Warrior Woman.) Saddi is currently Senior Miss Yankton Sioux. She is a freshman in High School. She is an artist and creates handmade flowers as gifts for friends. She is a champion in both fancy shawl dancing and jingle dress dancing.