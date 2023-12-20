Vollers retire Matt Miller steps in

Farmers Union Insurance announced that Alan and Karen Voller of Bison, SD, are retiring on December 31st, and Matt Miller has joined the company and will take over the agency.

We congratulate Alan & Karen on their retirement! They say, “We are so grateful for the many friendships that we have acquired over the past ten years while working as agents for Farmers Union Insurance.”

“We are excited and honored to have Matt join Farmers Union Insurance. His push towards excellent customer service and loyalty is something that we look for as an Insurance Agency.”, said Kevin Ressler, Chief Sales, Marketing, and Brand Officer.

Matt grew up on a hog farm in rural Southeast Iowa. In 2010, he moved to Hettinger, ND, where he started a career with Kum & Go. In 2019, Matt, along with his family, wife Christi and daughter Zabrina, moved to a ranch North of Bison.

Matt finds fulfillment in outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. Additionally, he actively participates in the Miller Ranch's cattle and sheep operations, contributing to the ongoing success and growth of the family endeavor.

With over 15 years of experience in the customer service industry, Matt brings a wealth of skills and expertise to his role. He says, “I am eager to leverage my background, and I look forward to fostering meaningful relationships within the farming, ranching, and local community spheres!”