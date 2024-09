Harding County/Bison, RB, LB Veal, who is arguably the No. 1 running back prospect in the state, has had an outstanding career, amassing over 3,350 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns. In his junior season, he rushed for 1,544 yards and 22 TDs, averaging 9.4 -yard per carry. A two-time 1st Team All-State running back, Veal’s vision, strength, and durability make him a game-changing athlete. Reprinted from the Argus Leader.