Vanderpool places 8th at State Wrestling

Burke Vanderpool, BHS Freshman, places 8th at North Dakota Class B State Wrestling Tournament in the 133 lb weight class. Burke wrestles with the Hettinger - Scranton - Bison Nighthawks, coached by Randy Burwick, Isaac and Ethan Anderson, and Khayen Vanderpool. Other Nighthawk wrestlers that made the podium include Kyler Schalesky (3rd), Riley Hasbrook (5th), and Hugo Verdin (7th). Burke is the son of Khayen and Bridget Vanderpool.