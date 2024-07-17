Town projects are moving forward

Aaron Chapman of Brosz Engineering visited with the Board about the storm sewer project from the southwest corner of the park to Main Street, it is complete. Grass is beginning to grow through the waddles, the waddles can be removed soon.

Lagoon cell 4 is shaped and in need of compacting the top layer. Lagoon 5 doesn’t need quite as much fill as was expected. There is a manhole between cell 4 and 2 that will be removed and a transfer pipe will be put in where the manhole was to transfer from cell 4 to cell 5. Fix burms on cell 1, 2 & 3 when cell 5 is done the liners will be placed in mid August. The city crew did the dewatering, a deduction for that amount will be taken from BL Contracting. A storm sewer payment of $85,763.15 was made to BL Contracting and a $135,314.20 lagoon payment was made also.

The board is making a plan to proceed with streets when money becomes available, the storm drain project took a lot of extra dollars and streets will be on hold. Board members will see what streets are in the worst shape and get an estimate.

Baker scrap metal will possibly be here soon to collect from the metal pile at the dump.

Transtrash of Bismarck will charge the town $260 a ton to haul the tires away from the pile at the dump.

Pipe will soon be arriving for the sewer line replacement project between Candace Street and Baird Street.

Annexation of the State Shop, Lazy Spurr and Roth property into the town was discussed.

