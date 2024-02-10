Town and Country Club celebrates 70 years

Town and Country Community and Family Extension Leaders (CFEL) spent the past two weekends recognizing their club’s 70th anniversary. Last Friday evening, they met for a celebratory dinner at Bison’s T-N-T Steaks and Burgers, hosted by Joyce Waddell. The previous weekend, a majority of its members travelled to Huron for the State CFEL convention. Each wore a specially made lanyard in recognition of the event. During that convention, Teddi Carlson was recognized for 50 years of membership and Diana Landis, although unable to attend, was the recipient of the “Spirit of CFEL” award.

Town and Country is possibly the oldest continuous organization, if not the very oldest, in the area. Formed in late September, 1954 by Mrs. Elbert Bentley, wife of the county agent, original charter members were Ruby Jensen – president; Gwen Buer – Vice President; Mary Ellen Fried – secretary/treasurer; as well as Mildred Fried, Donna Fried, Carol Hatle, Pat Kolb, Agnes McKinstry, Joyce Veal, Martha Lutz and Elizabeth Herzog. Those ladies lived in and around Bison and at Shadehill and Meadow; hence the name, “Town and Country.”

At one time, there were as many as 22 extension clubs in Perkins County. There is only one now and that’s Town and Country. Nine current members all reside in or near Bison. They are Sara Weishaar, president; Teddi Carlson, Vice President; and Myrna Jackson, secretary/treasurer as well as Dorothy Dedmon, Kristy Doty, Linda Howey, Beth Hulm, Diana Landis and Joyce Waddell. Waddell and Hulm also have over 50 years of membership in the club. Hulm and Weishaar serve on the State Executive Board as Secretary and Area I Director, respectively.