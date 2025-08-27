For this year's Shadehill Outdoor Challenge, we had over 80 kids participating!! We were able to give away more than $8,000 worth of prizes thanks to our extremely generous sponsors. We also need to thank our volunteers. We have well over 20 people who help make the day run smooth and efficiently. Thank you to SAL for cooking lunch and thanks to the NAJA Shriners for providing snow cones.

When we started this event in 2013, our goal was to have a competition that promoted the outdoors while also providing a safe space for beginners to learn to shoot. We feel safe in saying that, again, we accomplished our goal. It was a fantastic day! If you don't believe us... the smiles don't lie.

The results are as follows:

13-16 Overall

1st- Nate Dauwen

2nd- Tance Spring

3rd- Flint Hotchkiss

4th- Justin Burkhalter

13-16 Event Winners

Shotgun- Ridge Hotchkiss

.223- Justin Burkhalter

.22- Kort Ryen

ID Course- Tance Spring

Casting- Ruger Spring

10-12 Overall

1st- Ryder Wiesinger

2nd- Ruger Hulm

3rd- Talon Hotchkiss

4th- Cooper Thompson

10-12 Event Winners

.223- Jensen Schweitzer

.22- Addy Ham

ID Course- Ryder Wiesinger

Casting- Jenry Walker

7-9 Overall

1st- Lilian Anderson

2nd- Hattie Landphere

3rd- Scout Hotchkiss

4th- Oakley Hulce

7-9 Event Winners

BB gun- Tessa Mutschler

ID Course- Weston Hermann

Casting- Jennings Walker