Sewer System issues discussed

Brad Lawrence of Brosz Engineering was at the February 6, 2023 Town Board meeting to explain the waste water system. The plan is to improve the sewer system by fixing pipe that is taking on ground water, drain tile to remove ground water. Try to keep the water table from coming up and going into homes. They have been viewing sewer tape images to see where the work needs to be done. Brosz has petitioned for an extension til June to stay in compliance. Brosz’s design phase will cost Bison approximately 2.2 million, $580,000 grant money and $1.6 million in a loan.

Kevin Coldsmith and Leann Kerzman with Midwest Assistance had Dylan Tramp of Rural Developement on speaker phone about Rural Water Conference, money could be realocated from projects that were planned and fell through. The potential is there for some more money in the form of a grant,, possibly a 2 million grant with a $118,298 payment a year for 40 years. The Board chose to deobligate the Rural Developement money.

Commercial Club put in a request for a liquor license for the Pub Crawl March 11 & 12, 2023.