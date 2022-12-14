SDQHRA, SDTA South Dakota Horsemen’s Association hold Annual meeting

The SDQHRA, SDTA, and the SOUTH DAKOTA HORSEMENS ASSOCIATION held their annual meetings Dec 3 in Fort Pierre South Dakota. Business meetings were conducted, issues discussed, and Officers and directors elected. The 2023 race dates have been set for October 7 and 8 2023. The officers of the SDQHRA are as follows Pres Mike Lemburg, Vice Pres Scott Shoun and Sec/Treas Melissa Cross. The SDTA Pres Mike Coleman, Vise Pres Kent Cross, Sec/Treas Melissa Cross. The officers of the SD Horsemen’s Association are Pres Skip Moody, Vise Pres Bob Johnson, Sec/Treas Melissa Cross. Awards were presented. The out of state Leading Money Earners are as follows Two year old BHR The Bomb Dot Com, Owner Broken Heart Ranch, Trained by Bob Johnson, buckle sponsored by Johnson Racing Stables. Three year old Hasta Be Tickled owned by John Johnson trained by Bob Johnson and buckle sponsored by Southwest Grain. Aged was Fast Ivory Eyes owned by Mike Lemburg trained by Bob Johnson and buckle sponsored by Bison Ag Supply & Service. The in state awards for the two years old was Trickn Wagon owned by Bill Geditz, trained by Bill Geditz and buckle sponsored by TSC. Three year old BHR Light My Spark, owned by Broken Heart Ranch, trained by Bob Johnson and buckle sponsored by Finish First Equine. The Leading Breeder for the two year old was William Geditz buckle sponsored by Tims Vet Suppy. The Leading Breeder for the 3 year old was Broken Heart Ranch, buckle sponsored by Trent and Karin Fink. The leading Jockey was Tim Tarsenco, buckle sponsored by Broken Heart Ranch. The Leading Trainer was Bob Johnson buckle sponsored by Voller Agency.