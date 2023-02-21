School Library receives ARPA Stimulus Grant

Bison School Librarian, Joyce Waddell applied for an American Rescue Plan Act Stimulus Grant and received $15,000. The library has received 238 Electronic Capstone e-Books, 107 EyeDiscover Books, 117 AV2 Interactive Books, 60 Prairie Buds, Blooms, Pasque, MS & HS YARP books, an a Dell laptop computer and accessories. Waddell gave a very interesting demonstration of the books. The books will be available for families to enjoy at the family library night in March.

The Board accepted two letters of resignation, Kindergarten teacher Donna Keller and FACS/FCCLA teacher of 36 years Joyce Matthews. They have decided to slow down and enjoy life.

Tracy Collins reported that he has once again applied Flexseal to the areas where the roof is leaking. Collins stated that it is a tempery fix. Collins also reported that the heat system to the 5th grade room is not working. It is likely a fuse/computer issue.

BC Plumbing of Lemmon is working on the drainage issue at the superintendents house, the Board choose to have BC Plumbing reroute the plumbing from the kitchen sink to the main line along the basement ceiling. Some other updates will also be done in the house.

An administrative waiver request was presented for Music teacher Bridget Vanderpool, she needs to complete an alternative music content knowledge test.

The Board is considering a capitol outlay opt out of $200,000 for 13 years, it would change the tax levy by approximately .597. The Board needs to vote on this before July 15, 2023 for the 2024-25 school year, it would be approximately a 30 percent tax increase. It will be discussed in more detail at the March meeting.

The Business Managers contract was approved for Angie Thompson with the same terms as the 22/23 school year.

Mrs Azevedo is working on a maintenance letter to be sent out to local retired/ handymen who would possibly be able to help keep our school operating (electricians, plumbers, carpenters, handymen).

Golf and track practice starts March 9, 2023.