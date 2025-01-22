School Board members faced with opposition to school voucher proposal

Bison is one of the sparsest school districts in the state, with 190 school age children in a district spanning 1,330 square miles. Nearly 30 percent of school aged children in the Bison School District are in homeschool instruction, one of the highest percentages in South Dakota.

School age children enrolled in alternative instruction in the 2024 - 25 school year

Harding County 10.3%

Lemmon 8%

Bison 29%

Faith 4.2%

Newell 26%

Belle Fourche 12.4%

Dupree 2.8%

McIntosh 4.7%

Timber Lake 5.1%

Generations of homeschoolers live in the Bison School District.

Schools received a, School Voucher Proposal Resolution: Opposition to school voucher proposal, for them to approve. South Dakota School Board Association wants schools to approve the voucher program, board members are concerned about the $4 Million getting out of hand.

Alternative instruction has tripled in South Dakota in the last decade, 3,933 students in 2014 to 11,489 now, that’s 7% of school age children.

Governor Kristi Noem is pushing to creat educational savings accounts (ESA’s).

A $4Million program to make public funds available to private schools, and homeschools providing $3,000 per student in the first year to pay a portion of tuition or curriculum for homeschools is being proposed by Governor Kristi Noem. Board members feel this would take funding away from public schools. Board members are concerned about declining numbers if families receive $3,000 per student attending alternative schools, in turn the public school will lose funding.Bids were opened for the surplus property: Bids were award to the highest bidders

Planer: Collin Palmer $857

Caleb Waddington $825

Terry Hafner $500

KM Const. $100

Brad Burkhalter $21

Lathe: KM Const. $502

Chuck Anderson $350

Collin Palmer $325

Jamie Gerbracht $257

Josh Beckman $200

Henry Mohagen $155

Greg Fried $75

Brad Burkhalter $21

Jointer: Collin Palmer $673

Table Saw: Caleb Waddington $725

Collin Palmer $676

KM Const $502

Josh Beckman $300

Greg Fried $175

Brad Burkhalter $21

Contracts were approved for Kristen Seidel- JH Boys Basketball coach

Shiloh Lorious 1/8 CTE instructor (computer class)

The superintendents contract was tabled until the February meeting.

John Shea’s request for leave to have knee replacement was approved.

School board election is planned for April 8th 7 am - 7 pm, Albert Keller and Will Beslers positions are up.

The school has received a $6,000 Science Club Grant.