School Board accepts 5 resignations

Board members accepted Superintendent Dr. George Shipley’s resignation at the December 8 board meeting, Shipley intends to retire, effective June 30th, 2026. Secretary Bristol Palmer turned in her resignation effective January 8, 2026 she will be pursuing another career. 5th Grade teacher Sandy Shipley gave her resignation effective at the end of the school year. Music teacher Bridget Vanderpool gave her resignation effective at the end of the school year. Librarian Joyce Waddell turned in her resignation effective July 1, 2026.

The reduction in force has been put on hold at this time.

Contracts were approved for Beau Chapman 2/3 elementary basketball, Laura Holmes 1/3 elementary basketball. Kayhen Vanderpool wrestling coop coach. Kristen Seidel JH girls basketball.

Sam Kerr, school attorney is retiring he has recommended Nicole Mohning of Cutter Law Firm, LLP the board agreed to go with Nicole.

NWAS, all districts need to make a motion if leaving, Chris Veal voted to leave NWAS.

Business Manager Thompson discussed a June election due to a law change.

There will be zero percent increase in state education funding.

Athletic Director Holmes will be taking kids to help with video cameras at State Boys Basketball Tournament.

The board will contact Dakota Education Consulting to start a search for a new Superintendent.

See minutes in the legals.