Schiley places 2nd at South Dakota Junior High finals rodeo

Cash Schiley, 13 year-old son of Roy and Karin Schiley of Meadow, SD received 2nd place in the bull riding event at the South Dakota Junior High Finals Rodeo, held May 22nd-24th at the James Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City, SD. Schiley’s second place finish would have qualified him for the National Jr. High Rodeo Finals, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Jr. High Finals Rodeo was cancelled. Schiley will instead ride during the Jr. High Showcase at the State High School Finals Rodeo Short-go, June 20th in Ft. Pierre, SD. Cash is pictured second from right. Photo courtesy of Karin Schiley.

