Reiff receives Honorable Mention

Wed, 02/11/2026 - 2:42pm admin
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative teens. Each year, student writers across the country are invited to submit original works for the opportunity to earn recognition and scholarships. This year, the University of South Dakota, in partnership with the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, recognized Channing Reiff with an Honorable Mention award. Channing’s poem, “Poetry and I …,” earned her an invitation to USD’s Vermillion campus on March 8th, where she will be honored alongside other outstanding student writers from across South Dakota. 
 

