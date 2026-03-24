Home / Bison Courier / Reiff places in 2026 Jerome Norgren Poetry Contest

Reiff places in 2026 Jerome Norgren Poetry Contest

Tue, 03/24/2026 - 11:58am admin
Congratulations to Channing Reiff, who earned 3rd Place in the High School Division of the 2026 Jerome Norgren Poetry Contest for the poem “Poetry and I…”.
The statewide contest, hosted by the School of English and Interdisciplinary Studies at South Dakota State University, received hundreds of poetry and prose submissions from students across South Dakota. 
Channing’s poem will also be published in the 2026 Jerome Norgren Poetry and Paul Witherington Prose Contest Chapbook. In addition to publication, Channing will receive a monetary award and a certificate of achievement.

The Pioneer Review

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