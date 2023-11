Lila Besler and Channing Reiff advance to Pierre for the Oral Interp regional competition. In order to advance each student had to perform at Districts in Mobridge and place in the top 4 of their category. Lila performed a humorous piece titled "How I got a Rhinocerous into the Elevator at Saks". Channing performed a serious piece titled "Funerals are better with Tator Tots”.