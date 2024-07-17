PILT Money distribution on County agenda

Both Bison and Lemmon School Districts were in attendance at the recent Commissioners meeting to ask for more PILT (payment in lou of taxes) money. Bison’s Dr Shipley stated that the ESSER funds (COVID) have been dispersed, the federal funding for school lunch program is gone.

Lemmon’s Superintendent Shawnda Carmichael said that Lemmon has cut one position and a half time position. The County gets $475,226 for 2024, $9,956.96 was projected for Bison and $128,043.04 for Lemmon , leaving $287,226 for the County. S Carmichael would like to see the Perkins County Commissioners do a 3 to 5 year plan, because hiring and budgeting takes place early in the year at that time they don’t know the PILT split. The Perkins County Finance office splits other money by enrollment.

Dr Shipley asked for a 50/50 share schools/county which would be 237,613 for schools and 237,613 for the County. A motion was made to give the schools 200,000 and the County gets $275,226 for the road and bridge fund.

Clarence Archibald Grand River Township and Kyle Dalzell with the Forest Service met with the Commissioners to discuss 1 mile of an unorganized township(Castle Butte) road and 1 mile of a road in Grand River Township. The Forest Service has no funding to help with this. Gravel would be approximately $7200 plus trucking for 11/2 miles. It was voted to gravel 1 mile on Castle Butte Road and maintain in the unorganized township.

There was a request for a road, gravel and culverts in Hudgins Township to a new home. The County doesn’t blade roads to homes.

Bids for secondary road mowing, a 15 foot pass where possible, will be advertised soon.

The Perkins County Highway Department had a new hire, McKenna Ahrenholz at $19.23 an hour with a six month probationary time frame then work on CDL.

Tracy Hafner Director of Equalization asked to advertise for a deputy.

There will be a 2nd reading of the zoning ordinance for wind/solar on July 25th.

June 13th a post election audit was completed and the counts all came out the same as the tabulation equipment stated.

Green asked for a $1.50 wage increase for his employees for the 2025 year which would be a 7% increase.

Watch for the Perkins County minutes in the next Bison County legals.