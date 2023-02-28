Perkins County 4-H kids place at Judging School

Lemmon FFA hosted a livestock judging school to kick off National FFA Week on Sunday, February 19th at Lemmon Livestock. Students had the opportunity to judge goats, sheep, pigs, bulls and heifers. A big thank you to Keith and Vanden Gaaskjolen, Anthony & Jodi Larson, Darren & Kenna Bauer, Mitch & Pam Dix and Chuck & Koreen Anderson for providing animals to judge. The results are as follows…

Beginners

1st place- Ruger Hulm

2nd place- Mckayla Grate

3rd-Gwen Gebhart

Junior Division

1st place- Kimber Hulm

2nd place- Kia Hulm

3rd place-Brea Bauer

Senior Division-

1st place- Lainee Gebhart

2nd place-Blake Larson

3rd place- Quinn Butler

The FFA members also had a chili cook-off with Briley Gebhart receiving the most votes for the top chili. Happy National FFA Week! The students have a lot more events planned over the next week.