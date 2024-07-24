Pecks chosen as this year’s “Friends of the Fair”

John and Geraldine’s involvement in the Fair started back in the early 70’s with John announcing the E-Z Riders Rodeo’s, at that time the arena had just been built and the building was not yet dreamed of. John went to auction school in 1970, specializing in Rodeo Announcing, and Farm Auctions. Announcing rodeo’s all across the Tri State Area, and hundreds of farm auctions throughout the area. Having a community auction each year here in this building was always very successful.

Geraldine helped with setting up the gymnasium at the school from the time she could no longer be in 4-H, where they exhibited the fine arts and horticulture. Back then the gym was completely full. She still helps occasionally set up special exhibits for the public to view.

After the fair building was constructed both John’s and Geraldine’s kids were in 4-H so again they were very active up through the 90’s.

John started auctioning the carcass contest in about 1980, Duane Hibner suggested that it would be benefical to the 4-H kids to have their beef, lamb, and swine butchered right here in town, then sell by the half or quarters, he sponsored that till 2001. The pie contest started sometime later, still a highlight of Saturday night, and now the gate auction was added 3 years ago to raise money for improvements to the fairgrounds. So almost 50 years they have been involved with some area of the Fair. Still going strong.

He has also done so Medical Benefits in the fair building that it is hard to count, the community is so generous to give, when someone is in need. He wished that he had kept track of them all.

In 1978 Geraldine and family started showing Limousin Cattle, they participated in every fair till 1992. After that she became part owner of Hibner Insurance and either had a booth at the fair, or helped with judging in the horticulture divisions which she still does today. She has baked pies for the past 25 years, winning a lot of prizes.

John and Geraldine planted a huge garden and exhibited produce in the fair all through the last 20 years. They sold vegetables at the Farmers Market for over 10 years. This will be the first year not having a big garden.

John and Geraldine have 4 kids Dwight (Marla), Reva SD; Brian (Lita) Yankton SD; Mindy Ozawkie KS; and Kyla (Dustin) Bismarck ND; 12 grandkids, and 3 great grandkids.

They have been enjoying their winters in Pharr, Texas for the past 4 years. Coming back to good old South Dakota for the summers to continue the tradition of helping where needed.

They are very humbled to have been asked to be “Friends of the Fair”. They have enjoyed all the years that they have contributed to the success of the Fair and will continue this tradition as long as they are able.