Pat and Gerri Dinkins honored as Parade Marshalls

Theo and Duane Larson giving Pat and Gerri Dinkins, Parade Marshalls, a mule driven ride in the parade saturday morning. Photo courtesy of Cindy Kopren

Pat and Gerri Dinkins moved to Bison in September of 1965.

Pat worked as the State Trapper for forty-one years, retiring in 2001.

Gerri worked as the secretary at the Bison School for thirty-seven years, retiring in 2011.

Pat and Gerri have three children, Patrick and Michelle live in Bison; Beth and Allen Kallman live in Brooten, Minnesota and Paul and Trish live in Sturgis.The Dinkins have eleven grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

The Dinkins are enjoying retirement keeping busy with hobbies and spending time with their family.

The Dinkins believe Bison is a great place to live and was a wonderful place to raise their children and they all love to come here for a visit and hunting.

The Dinkins enjoyed having the honor of being the Parade Marshalls for 2024. “It was great to see everyone and receive all the good wishes.” Thank you all so very much.