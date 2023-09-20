New Teachers introduced

Kathleen Engle, mentor at the Bison School, introduced the new teachers and each one of them spoke about their classroom experience in the first month of school.

Sandy Shipley, 5th & 6th grade; Richard Norton, Language Arts 7th - 12th; Gracee Collins, 1st grade; Janice Acosta, Science 7 - 8 & 10th Nestle Siebarg, FACTS, 7th - 12th; Not pictured Alisa Costello, 5th/6th.

Brad Besler was recognized for receiving a Distinguished Service Award for 10 years of service on the School Board, from the Associated School Board.

The plumbing work at the superintendents house, and electrical has been updated.

Lighting issues at the school are being fixed by Grand Electric.

There are 10 - 15 students eating breakfast at the school. a lot of garden produce has been donated to the school. $2000 donation has been received for the gym sound system. Eight snow days have been worked into the 2023-24 school year.

The math teacher should arrive in November or December, math will continue to be on line with the new teacher as the classroom monitor.

Attendance for August was at 96%; Elementary 96%; Middle School 96%; High School 97%.

State exam scores district wide are low English 42% (50% state). Math 28% (43% statewide), Science 33% ( 43% statewide). Mr Shipley hopes to see these scores improving.

Reading is being encouraged, students will be reading their choice, the program is Stop Drop & Read, 1 hour and 20 minutes a week/20 minutes a day reading.