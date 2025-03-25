New District Manager at Perkins County Conservation District
Greetings everyone,
My name is Elyssa Barkman and I recently moved to Bison, SD to be the new District Manager at Perkins County Conservation District. I was born and raised in Soldotna, AK and always had a passion for the outdoors. After graduating high school I moved to Dillon, MT to attend college at the University of Montana Western. I graduated from there with a double major in Business Administration and Equine Studies. After college I moved closer to my family in North Dakota to explore career options and worked the last 5 years in the Oil & Gas Industry.
Outside of work I enjoy spending my free time working on home projects, planting flowers in the summer, and traveling with my other half.
I am very excited to start this new adventure as the District Manager and look forward to meeting everyone in the upcoming season!