Nash elected to lead SDN Communications

South Dakota’s independent telecommunications companies elected West River Cooperative Telephone Company General Manager Colle Nash to the SDN Communications Board of Managers during its recent annual meeting. Nash will serve as a board member for the next year.

Other board members elected include:

•Bryan Roth, ITC (Clear Lake) and TrioTel Communications (Salem)

•Mark Benton, Midstate Communications (Kimball)

•Denny Law, Golden West (Wall)

•Ross Petrick, Alliance Communications (Garretson)

•Steve Meyer, Swiftel Communications (Brookings)

•Rod Bowar, Kennebec Telephone (Kennebec)

•Randy Houdek, Venture Communications (Highmore)

•Ryan Thompson, Santel Communications (Woonsocket)

SDN is owned by 17 telecommunications companies – the cooperative, municipal, tribal and family-owned telephone companies that serve 80 percent of South Dakota’s geography. Together, SDN and its owner companies operate a 30,000-mile fiber optic network reaching into eight states. The telecommunications companies provide residential and business services; SDN provides broadband and cybersecurity services to businesses only. Its services include:

•Broadband connectivity among office locations

•Business-class internet services

•Cybersecurity - managed routers, firewalls and Distributed Denial of Service protection;

•Remote Network Monitoring, and CyberRx, an online cyber management service

SDN specializes in network connectivity and cybersecurity services for all businesses, but especially enterprise accounts with multiple locations, such as banks, health care, agricultural businesses and governments.