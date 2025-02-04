Home / Bison Courier / Lensegrav places 1st in Paul Witherington Prose Contest

Each year, South Dakota State University, in collaboration with the College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences and the School of English and Interdisciplinary Studies, invites high school students to showcase their creative talents in the Jerome Norgren Poetry Contest and the Paul Witherington Prose Contest.
This year, out of hundreds of submissions, Ruby Lensegrav stood out among young writers, earning 1st Place in the High School Division of the Paul Witherington Prose Contest for her piece, The Devil in Me.
As part of her well-deserved recognition, Ruby will receive a cash prize, a certificate of achievement, and seven copies of the 2025 Jerome Norgren Poetry and Paul Witherington Prose Contest Chapbook once it is published. 
Congratulations, Ruby, on this outstanding achievement!
 

 

