Lane Krautschun wins Region 5B XC Title Boys' and Girls' Teams finish 2nd

The Cardinal Cross Country Team traveled to Philip on Friday and had an impressive day. Lane Krautschun ran away from the field and won his first individual Regional Title out-distancing second place by over a minute. William Burkhalter has been nursing a sore calf but ran well and finished 7th, while Josh Wilken placed 19th, Jarett Schuchard 27th, and Kamden Holmes 35th. The boys' team ran well and ended up 2nd to Philip. In the girls race the LMC swept the top three team spots in the Region with Lemmon finishing 1st, Bison 2nd, and Newell 3rd. Bison's 2nd place finish marks the best team finish in the history of the girls' program. Esther Burkhalter led the way placing 7th, while Jozi and Reeve Schuchard finished 9th and 10th respectively. This is also the first time since I've been coaching that every member of both teams has qualified for the State Meet. It was a great day in Philip, and we are excited to travel to Sioux Falls next Saturday.