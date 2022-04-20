Lagoon Project back on agenda

Lysann Zeller of Black Hill Council was present at the recent town board meeting about the lagoon and treatment system improvements that need to be done. Recommended improvements are: clean and televise the collection system, combination replacement/refurbish of wastewater collection, WWTF refurbishment, storm sewer diversion at a total of $4,765,033.

Bison will be applying for loans/grants from USDA Rural Development and SD DANR.

Kailey Snyder also from Black Hills Council spoke about the FEMA Grant for the Bison Volunteer Fire Department for a generator. FEMA would cost share 75/25 if approved, the paper work was approved and signed.

KLJ representative Shane Steiner spoke about the airport improvement bids, Efraimson Electric Inc of Bryant, SD was accepted to replace the rotating beacon, windcone and segmented circle markers for $149,785.45. The towns share should be approximately 6.5% or $13,165.

Tally Seim and Laura Homes were present to ask about a youth ball club basketball program at the Lions Park, they would like to take the tennis net down and put up four new basketball hoops at a cost of $6,400. They will apply for a Game Fish and Parks grant and do fundraising to pay for the improvements.

Tori Voller on behalf of the Commercial Club had several requests for Gala Days, block off Main Street, Alcoholic beverages, beer garden, cornhole, baseball field, demolition derby and the party bus. The alcoholic beverage license will be advertised in the newspaper. Open containers will be allowed in designated areas only and on the bus. Handicap parking will be allowed on the west end of Main Street.

BreAnn Nelson/Bison Bar asked for a alcoholic beverage license out front of the bar(beer garden and cornhole area). Also liquor/beer May 21, 2022 for the Barnes Benefit at the Fair Building. Bar will donate 15% of the profit from beer sales to the benefit.

The Perkins County Fairboard also requested alcoholic beverage license for the Bronc Match June 18, 2022 at the Fairgrounds and August 4, 6 & 7, 2022 for the Perkins County Fair.

Bison Volunteer Fire Department members Allen Palmer and Dave Kopren asked about getting pavement on Baird Street and 5th Avenue (Lovers Lane). They have purchased some land north of the cement plant and plan to put the new fire hall there. The shed at the dump will be insulated and sheetrocked, there will be a porta potti inside. The city crew has been preparing for mowing. Branch pick up will be the May 3rd residence are asked to get their branches to the curb. Some milling of streets will be done and some street patching in the near future. The dump station at the south park needs repairs.